Joint relief tips for woman

Each year, about ten million women see their doctors for knee pain. That discomfort can be debilitating.

One reason might be hormones.

Elevated estrogen levels can cause ligaments to relax, which increases the risk of an injury.

Another possible cause is a woman’s build... as women age, the pelvis gets a little wider, changing a woman's step.

So how can you prevent knee pain before it starts?

First, maintain a healthy weight.

For every pound of weight you gain, your knees take on four more pounds of force.

Also, strengthen your muscles, especially the hamstrings in the back of your legs.

Supportive footwear is also important.