Joint Base Andrews Air & Space Expo this weekend

Posted at 6:19 AM, Sep 13, 2022
PRINCE'S GEORGE'S COUNTY — Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's county is holding its air and space expo on this Saturday and Sunday.

There will be a number of air shows including the air force Thunderbirds and the army parachute team, the Golden Knights.

The base is also celebrating the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force.

Admission is free, but there are tickets for premium seats.

You can see all the events here.

