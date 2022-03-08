Johns Hopkins, University of Maryland Medical System to send $4 million in medical supplies to Ukraine

BALTIMORE — The University of Maryland Medical System and Johns Hopkins Medicine have announced they will send more than $4 million worth of medical supplies to support Ukraine, and plan on sending more.

The two major hospital systems are sending items including airway aspirators, medical air compressors, beds, oxygen concentrators, positive pressure ventilators, face masks and shields, respirator kits, gowns, gloves and syringes, according to a press release.

The donation will help clinicians in Ukraine provide emergency medical care in the wake of Russia's invasion.

Mohan Suntha, president and CEO of UMMS, said he plans "to send additional supplies in the future."

UMMS and Hopkins are working with Project C.U.R.E., a nonprofit that's the world's largest distributor of donated medical relief, to coordinate the delivery of the supplies.

Kevin W. Sowers, president of the Johns Hopkins Health System and executive vice president of Johns Hopkins Medicine, said in a statement: "These medical supplies are not meant just to preserve and protect physical bodies but also serve to honor the human spirit of all Ukrainians who are fighting so valiantly to protect their loved ones and their country.”

Suntha said: “The people of Ukraine have demonstrated incredible bravery in the face of this terrible, unprovoked violence and they deserve the support from organizations like ours that are committed to the health and safety of all people.”