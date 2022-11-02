Johns Hopkins University administrators report an increase in violent crime around its campuses

BALTIMORE — An increase in violent crimes happening around Johns Hopkins University in North Baltimore has many in the community concerned about their safety. University administrators report the attacks range from robberies to abductions.

Campus officials said the university will increase its public safety presence in the area and that they are working with the Baltimore Police Department in these investigations. However, Johns Hopkins University made headlines recently for efforts to create its own private armed police force, which some in the community welcome, while others do not.

In an open letter to the Johns Hopkins community, Johns Hopkins vice president for Public Safety Branville Bard, detailed the increase in violent crimes happening around its Baltimore campuses.

University officials released a map of recent armed robberies they say were committed by suspects in stolen vehicles.

During a three-week period in October, from October 6 to October 27, there were six armed robberies reported on and around JHUs Homewood campus, and one near its Peabody campus in Mount Vernon.

Two of those incidents were abductions or attempted abductions.

Last week, on Monday night, one victim was walking along West University Parkway across from Homewood Field when three suspects armed with handguns came up to them and forced the victim into a vehicle.

The suspects then drove the victim to multiple ATMs and forced the victim to make cash withdrawals at gunpoint before letting them go.

Around 11 o'clock last Thursday morning, officials said someone was walking on the footbridge on San Martin Drive, on the Homewood campus, when two suspects approached the victim and demanded their cell phone and password at gunpoint.

Campus safety officials said they're collecting as much information and evidence as they can, such as reviewing security camera footage, interviewing any potential witnesses, and working with Baltimore city police detectives to investigate these incidents.

While JHU doesn't have its own armed private police force in place yet, administrators say they're taking other immediate steps to increase campus safety.

People in the Johns Hopkins community members can expect to see an increased presence of Johns Hopkins Public Safety; Baltimore police officers; and private security, stationed both on and around the Homewood campus. Officers will be patrolling both in vehicles and on foot day and night.