Johns Hopkins reinstating mask mandate

BALTIMORE — To combat new COVID cases after Spring Break, Johns Hopkins is reinstating their masking requirements in common areas of residence halls or in dining facilities.

They'll be instituting COVID testing twice a week for undergraduates. Masks and rapid test kits are available for free at various University test sites.

Since Spring Break, the University has received nearly 100 new positive cases of COVID among undergraduates. Most of the students who tested positive are asymptomatic, while the rest are only experiencing mild symptoms.

Testing for the students will continue through April 22 and those who are experiencing more serious symptoms would live in off-campus isolation housing.

Despite the influx in COVID numbers, the University isn't providing accommodations to any off-campus students who test positive. They recommend that those students use the resources of Student Health and Wellness and Student Outreach and Support.

Student who are isolating must remain in their rooms and shouldn't leave unless there is a medical emergency. Meals will be delivered by door, and other services like mail, laundry and trash removal services will be made available.

