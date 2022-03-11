Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Johns Hopkins Medicine CEO to retire in July

DR. PAUL ROTHMAN.jpg
Johns Hopkins Medicine
DR. PAUL ROTHMAN.jpg
Posted at 6:51 AM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 06:51:23-05

BALTIMORE — The CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore will retire this summer.

Dr. Rothman has led the health system for a decade. He was also the dean of Johns Hopkins Medical school.

"I have long envisioned myself as a ten-year dean/CEO," Dr. Rothman wrote in a message to the Johns Hopkins Medicine community. "A decade felt like the right time horizon to help advance the missions of JHM. That vision was crystallized by the COVID-19 pandemic, which demanded so much of our institution and our community. Two years later, I believe that we have navigated the worst of the pandemic, and it is time for a new leader to guide us forward."

Dr. Theodore DeWeese will act as the interim CEO and dean starting July 1st.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019