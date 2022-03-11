Johns Hopkins Medicine CEO to retire in July

BALTIMORE — The CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore will retire this summer.

Dr. Rothman has led the health system for a decade. He was also the dean of Johns Hopkins Medical school.

"I have long envisioned myself as a ten-year dean/CEO," Dr. Rothman wrote in a message to the Johns Hopkins Medicine community. "A decade felt like the right time horizon to help advance the missions of JHM. That vision was crystallized by the COVID-19 pandemic, which demanded so much of our institution and our community. Two years later, I believe that we have navigated the worst of the pandemic, and it is time for a new leader to guide us forward."

Dr. Theodore DeWeese will act as the interim CEO and dean starting July 1st.