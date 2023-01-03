Johns Hopkins Medicine cardiologist speaks on Damar Hamlin injury

BALTIMORE — The sports world came to a halt last night as Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills, Bengal's game.

The 24-year-old Bills' player was rushed to the hospital.

It seemed like a routine hit in the middle of a monumental NFL game.

Then, as Hamlin stood up, he collapsed.

The urgent response from medical personnel indicated the seriousness of the situation.

For Dr. Stacy Fisher, cardiologist at Johns Hopkins, the use of CPR was a good indication of what was happening to Hamlin.

“There can be a lot of things that happen, but things that promote CPR or generally things that have affected the heart or resulted in a secondary heart arrhythmia," said Dr. Fisher.

The CPR lasted for minutes before Hamlin was taken to the hospital.

Later in the evening, it was announced he suffered cardiac arrest.

“So cardiac arrest means that, for whatever reason, the heart stops. A heart attack is more than likely in the context of a coronary blockage, maybe someone’s developed plaquing over their lifetime," said Dr. Fisher.

Dr. Fisher gave us insight into the type of tests the doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center may be running.

“The type of testing that would have to happen when someone comes to the emergency room with an arrest depends on their stability. So, if CPR is ongoing then the focus has to be on CPR and life support. As soon as you have somebody stable enough on life support or otherwise to go for testing, the first test is going to be a cat scan for trauma," said Dr. Fisher.

She says to watch for signs or symptoms that your child may be having a heart issue like struggling to breath.

“Always in emergency situations you’re looking for the ABC’s, airway, breathing circulation," said Dr. Fisher.

She adds it’s always a good idea to know CPR.

