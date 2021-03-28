Johns Hopkins is partnering with black churches to get vaccines to vulnerable populations

While vaccines are becoming more widely available some people are finding that appointments are becoming more and more scarce.

Johns Hopkins is partnering with black churches in different communities to get vaccines to vulnerable populations.

Health officials say they are focusing on churches because most of the time they are the bedrock in black communities.

"So we are coming to where people live and where they can get vaccinated among their friends and neighbors and fellow church goers so they feel safe surrounded by their community."

"The process is very smooth just like a patient clinic if not faster. They check in they get registered and then they get their shot. We watch them for about 15-30 minutes and then they are good to go."

Johns Hopkins is hosting clinics in both Baltimore city and Washington DC.