John Waters Collection to be featured at Baltimore Art Museum

Catherine Opie. John. 2013, printed 2022. Collection of John Waters © Catherine Opie. Courtesy Regen Projects, Los Angeles and Lehmann Maupin, New York, Hong Kong, Seoul, and London
Posted at 2:57 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 14:57:25-04

BALTIMORE — If you've ever wondered what John Water's personal art collection looks like, you'll soon be able to see for yourself.

The Baltimore Museum of Art will showcase nearly 90 works from his collection, drawn from the 372 objects gifted to the museum.

They will focus on daring artists and artworks that exude confidence, wit, and humor.

Titled "Coming Attractions: The John Waters Collection, the exhibit opens November 20 and will be shown through April 16 next year.

Waters is a Baltimore native, known primarily for his writing and directing roles in musical films Hairspray and Cry-Baby.

