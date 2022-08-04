John Waters Collection to be featured at Baltimore Art Museum

BALTIMORE — If you've ever wondered what John Water's personal art collection looks like, you'll soon be able to see for yourself.

The Baltimore Museum of Art will showcase nearly 90 works from his collection, drawn from the 372 objects gifted to the museum.

They will focus on daring artists and artworks that exude confidence, wit, and humor.

Titled "Coming Attractions: The John Waters Collection, the exhibit opens November 20 and will be shown through April 16 next year.

Waters is a Baltimore native, known primarily for his writing and directing roles in musical films Hairspray and Cry-Baby.