Jimmy's Famous Seafood partners with nonprofit to raise money for youth program

BALTIMORE — Jimmy's Famous Seafood will be hosting their famous tailgate before the Ravens vs Panthers game on November 20 with a portion of the proceeds going to local nonprofit, The Tender Bridge, Inc.

Tender Bridge, founded by the 2022 NHL Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award Winner Noel Acton, uses hockey to create cycles of success for marginalized youth in East Baltimore.

The Baltimore Banners ice hockey team continues as a beacon of hope for kids who face numerous challenges in high violence areas of East Baltimore.

The Baltimore Banners holds a special connection to the Carolina Panthers NFL team, as a star tight end for the Panthers, Ian Thomas, is a graduate of the program. On game day, Thomas and the rest of the Panthers tight end crew will walk into the stadium with custom Baltimore Banners jerseys to show support of the program.

Thomas expressed his excitement for the November 20 game, as this will be his first time playing in front of his family and at home. When asked about the significance of wearing a Banners jersey into the stadium he said, “It’s always been important to me to shine light on places where I've played or where I came from… It means a lot just putting a light on it… It’s getting a lot more notice now but a little more won't hurt.”

Mike Cornblatt, Business Development Manager of Jimmy's Famous Seafood, describes the tailgate event as the "Biggest party in Baltimore. We've been doing this for 20 years now, and we're excited to do this for the Banners.

For more information on the tailgate and more, visit here.