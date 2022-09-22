Jimmy's Famous Seafood feuding with PETA again ahead of seafood festival

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Seafood Festival is happening this weekend at Sandy Point State Park. That event is sparking another feud between PETA and Jimmy's Famous Seafood.

In 2018, PETA put up a billboard in downtown Baltimore sharing a message about eating steamed crabs.

PETA put up a billboard in #Baltimore that's got everyone talking — crabs deserve better than being cooked for dinner! 🦀 pic.twitter.com/Bvyebwlo8s — PETA (@peta) August 25, 2018

The billboard encouraged residents to leave the crabs alone with the message "I'm me, not meat." Jimmy's Famous Seafood responded with a billboard of their own.

The billboard said steamed crabs were here to stay despite PETA's message.

This weekend, PETA plans to come to Annapolis for the Maryland Seafood Festival playing a video recorded by actor Joaquin Phoenix. That video advocates for the rights of fish. PETA mentioned in a news release that one of the vendors at the festival is Jimmy's. They referenced the 'billboard war' and their 'history of mocking the animals they kill and serve as food."

Jimmy's Famous Seafood responded to PETA on social media saying, "Can’t wait to steam live crabs and eat them in front of PETA."

Can’t wait to steam live crabs and eat them in front of @peta and The Hollyweirdo this weekend. 🦀 https://t.co/B75y42ecLB — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) September 21, 2022

The Maryland Seafood Festival is this Saturday and Sunday.

Click here if you would like to purchase tickets.