Jimmy's Famous Seafood and the Orioles join forces for the first time

BALTIMORE — Jimmy's Famous Seafood announced today that they'll be partnering with the Baltimore Orioles to give fans a chance to experience authentic local foods from one of Baltimore's most popular restaurants.

They'll take over the fixed location near the Section 72 concourse of Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The park will also be celebrating its 30th anniversary season beginning on April 11, for the Oriole's home opener.

Jimmy's will be offering some of their most popular items on the menu like the Crab Cake Egg Roll, Shrimp Roll, Crab Cake Roll, Crabby Fries, and Mo Gaba's Shrimp Platter. They'll also be donating $1 from each shrimp platter sold to benefit the Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

The shrimp platter is named after Baltimore Orioles Hall of Famer Mo Gaba, who was also a super-fan that inspired many Baltimoreans through his battle with cancer before passing away at the age of 14.

“I grew up as an Orioles fan and watched the games as a little boy from inside of the restaurant,” said Jimmy’s co-owner, Antonios Minadakis. “It’s an emotional day that I’ve always dreamed of – ensuring our father’s legacy will always be remembered. I know he is smiling down.”

