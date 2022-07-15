Jimmie "JJ" Walker Meet and Greet

BOWIE, Md — If you’re looking to have a “DYN-O-MITE!” night, the Bowie Baysox has you covered. Tonight, before the game, the stadium is hosting a VIP meet and greet with the famous Jimmie “J.J” Walker before the game. Known best for his comedic role on the 1974 show “Good Times,” the legendary actor is coming to the Bowie Baysox stadium to meet some young and old fans.

Fans will also have the chance to get pictures with the actor along with autographs and even a chance to ask some questions. There will also be a two-hour buffet and access to the suites. However, you can’t have a good time without a dynamite hat.

The Bowie Baysox are giving the first 750 fans ages 13 and older a double sided DYN-O-MITE! hat. If you’re looking to have a good time tonight, tickets are still available. Which is pretty, “DYN-O-MITE!