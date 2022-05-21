Jif peanut butter products recalled due to potential salmonella contamination

Approximately four dozen Jif peanut butter products sold in the US and Canada have been recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.

The company ask customers who have any of the contaminated products listed with lot code between 1274425–2140425 to immediately dispose of the product.

SALMONELLA OUTBREAK: Check your home for recalled Jif brand peanut butter. If you have recalled peanut butter, throw it away. Don’t eat it.https://t.co/XgxvMICvUY pic.twitter.com/2iw3js7HvI — CDC (@CDCgov) May 21, 2022

In a statement from the company’s website, Jiff states, “Our teams are coordinating a thorough investigation into this matter in collaboration with the FDA to determine appropriate steps.”

“Again, we apologize for the concern this will create. Please know our number one priority is to deliver safe, quality products to our consumers. When there is any potential issue we act swiftly, as we have in this instance.”

Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday-Friday, 8AM-5PM EST.