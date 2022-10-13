JHU gets $2M+ in federal COVID funds to train community health workers

BALTIMORE — Johns Hopkins University is getting more than $2.3 million in federal funds to train community health workers, as part of last year's COVID stimulus package.

The stimulus package (known as the American Rescue Plan Act) included an initiative to train many thousands of community health workers nationwide.

Maryland's Congressional representatives announced Wednesday that they obtained more than $7.5 million to train health workers in the state. That includes a roughly $2.3 million package for Johns Hopkins University.

