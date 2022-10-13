Watch Now
JHU gets $2M+ in federal COVID funds to train community health workers


<p>The Johns Hopkins University Sign</p>
Posted at 5:09 PM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 17:09:21-04

BALTIMORE — Johns Hopkins University is getting more than $2.3 million in federal funds to train community health workers, as part of last year's COVID stimulus package.

The stimulus package (known as the American Rescue Plan Act) included an initiative to train many thousands of community health workers nationwide.

Maryland's Congressional representatives announced Wednesday that they obtained more than $7.5 million to train health workers in the state. That includes a roughly $2.3 million package for Johns Hopkins University.

U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Congressmembers John Sarbanes, Anthony G. Brown, Kweisi Mfume, and David Trone said in a statement:

“Strengthening our public health workforce ensures more Marylanders can access critical health care services. This new funding through the American Rescue Plan will reduce disparities in care and ultimately improve overall community health and wellbeing, all while providing Marylanders with highly in-demand skills – it’s a win-win. We will keep working to deliver investments like these to bolster our health care workforce and provide quality care to all."

