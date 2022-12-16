Jewish Community Center to host special "Illumination Celebration" for Hanukkah

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — For the second year in a row, the Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore is offering something a little different for Hanukkah than your typical menorah lighting or latke-making.

The Illumination Celebration - also called "FireLight" and described as a "Chanukah spectacle" - is set to bring more than 1,500 people to the Owings Mills JCC, on Gwynnbrook Avenue, Sunday evening starting at 5 p.m. Attendees are asked to pre-register but the event is free.

The event will mark the first night of Hanukkah, which is Saturday night.

Melissa Seltzer, the JCC's senior director of arts and culture, noted that last year's event was during the pandemic and was a "real beacon of light" for the community when people hadn't been able to gather for a holiday for a long time.

"It was such a success that we are doing it again this year with a new fire and LED company who carried this special program just for our community," she said.

"People have been really excited about it because it's something different. Traditionally, it's latke-making, potato-pancake-making, making your own candles, but this in a big-scale large way is new, so it's a great way to bring the whole community together. And who couldn't use a little more light now?"

The event will open with a special performance by the HaZamir youth acapella choir, who will help lead a communal candle-lighting of a menorah.

Food such as pizza, beer, wine, and hot chocolate will also be provided.