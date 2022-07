BALTIMORE — JetBlue is officially back at BWI.

Over the weekend, the airline resumed service for the first time at the airport since before the pandemic.

Officials with the airline decided to consolidate flights to Reagan National airport back in April of 2020.

The airline says this was done to try and cut costs because demand to travel was so low during the pandemic.

JetBlue offers daily non stop flights to Boston's Logan International airport from BWI.