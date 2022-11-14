Watch Now
Jeopardy! answer features Maryland county

The answer came during the 'County Seat' category
Posted at 7:17 AM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 07:17:28-05

CULVER CITY, Calif. — Baltimore County earned some recognition during prime time television.

The county government tweeting out this clip from Friday's Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions episode.
The answer read "Towson, Maryland. Of this Charm County, we guess".

Reigning champion Mattea Roach gave the question immediately with the correct response, "what is, Baltimore County?"

