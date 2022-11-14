Jeopardy! answer features Maryland county

CULVER CITY, Calif. — Baltimore County earned some recognition during prime time television.
The county government tweeting out this clip from Friday's Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions episode.
The answer read "Towson, Maryland. Of this Charm County, we guess".
Reigning champion Mattea Roach gave the question immediately with the correct response, "what is, Baltimore County?"
What is Baltimore County?!?! That’s right folks, #BaltimoreCounty was a question on #Jeopardy’s Tournament of Champions tonight in the “County Seat” category! Not surprisingly, superstar @mattearoach knew it immediately. pic.twitter.com/T7v88JBR8z— Baltimore County (@BaltCoGov) November 12, 2022