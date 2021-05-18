Jennings Café is open for business!

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Jennings Café wants you to know it’s open Baltimore!

The family-owned and operated cafe is on Frederick Road in Catonsville. It opened in 1958.

Jennings Café has an extensive menu with a full-service bar.

"It's a scratch kitchen we make all of the food in house.” Said owner Steve Iampeiri. “Everything is prepared with the freshest ingredients, and as much local food as we can get, we do."

The cafe is open seven days a week. They have outdoor seating out front, and on their new back patio.

They also offer free delivery in 21228.

