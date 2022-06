ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An investigation is underway at Anne Arundel County's Jennifer Road Detention Center.

Police say an employee there committed a sex offense against an inmate.

The employee has been identified as 41-year-old Joseph Oluwafemi Osiberu. He's now charged with four misdemeanors including fourth degree sex offense and second degree assault.

Details of the incident are unclear, but online court records indicate Osiberu posted $550 cash bond.