Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Jaws of life used to rescue person trapped in horrific I-695 crash

I-695 Providence Road crash
Baltimore County Fire Dept. via Twitter
I-695 Providence Road crash
A horrific crash scene overnight Friday in Towson
Posted at 10:45 AM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 10:48:52-05

TOWSON, Md. — A horrific crash scene overnight Friday in Towson.

Rescue crews were called around 4:45am to the inner loop of I-695, just prior to the Providence Road exit.

That's where a car was found off the side of the road in the woods, with someone trapped inside.

The jaws of life had to be used to free the person from the destroyed vehicle.

Officials say the occupant was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The cause is unclear.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices