Jaws of life used to rescue person trapped in horrific I-695 crash

TOWSON, Md. — A horrific crash scene overnight Friday in Towson.

Rescue crews were called around 4:45am to the inner loop of I-695, just prior to the Providence Road exit.

That's where a car was found off the side of the road in the woods, with someone trapped inside.

The jaws of life had to be used to free the person from the destroyed vehicle.

Officials say the occupant was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The cause is unclear.