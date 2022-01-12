Jarrettsville home destroyed in two-alarm fire Wednesday morning

JARRETTSVILLE, Md. — A two-alarm fire destroyed a home in Jarrettsville on Wednesday morning.

It happened around 8:05am in the 3900 block of Grimm Road.

A neighbor first noticed the two-story home in flames and called 911.

It took 50 firefighters an hour to get the blaze under control.

No one was injured, as the owners were not home when the fire broke out.

The cause remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call State Fire Marshal's Northeast Regional Office at 410-386-3050.