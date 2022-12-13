Janet Jackson's "Together Again" tour coming to Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Music icon Janet Jackson is coming to Baltimore this spring, as part of her newly-announced "Together Again" tour through North America.

Tickets go on sale 11 a.m. Friday on LiveNation.com.

Janet Jackson will perform at the CFG Bank Arena (former Royal Farms Arena) on Saturday, May 13. It'll be just two days after she's scheduled to be at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

She will be joined by special guest Ludacris, the rapper and actor who shot to fame in the early 2000s.

This will be Janet Jackson's first concert tour in four years and will cover 33 cities, reports Live Nation. It will spotlight the milestones of 25 years since the release of "The Velvet Rope" and 30 years since "janet," two of Jackson's top albums.