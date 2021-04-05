J S Edwards Fine Men's Clothing in Pikesville to close after nearly four decades

PIKESVILLE, Md. — After nearly four decades in business, J S Edwards Fine Men's Clothing in Pikesville is closing its doors.

Owners Diane and Edward Steinberg have opted to retire rather than renew their lease at the Festival At Woodholme Shopping Center.

The store is the only original tenant to still to be operating at Woodholme.

J S Edwards moved there after first opening at the nearby Hilton Hotel in April of 1983.

The upscale men's boutique has dressed politicians, professional athletes, local news anchors, top doctors, lawyers and the greater business community.

They were even voted “Baltimore's Best” by Baltimore magazine for 15 consecutive years, and recognized as one of Esquire Magazine’s Top 100 Men's Specialty Stores in the US .

“We have thoroughly enjoyed our role as a fixture in the Baltimore retail community and we recall fond memories of serving generations of customers dressing them for milestone events, from their first blue blazer to the last dinner jacket,” said Edward Steinberg, owner of J S Edwards. “It has been a privilege to satisfy a need within the men’s clothing community for so many years, offering brands that no one else in the area carries. We will miss our customers, our staff and the greater Baltimore community but we will remain a part of the community and continue to connect in other ways.”

Before officially closing, J S Edwards will begin a major store wide 20-60 percent off sale on April 8. All fixtures, racks, and office equipment will also be sold.