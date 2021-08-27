'I've got the voucher' Tenant plans to move because of hole in ceiling

BALTIMORE — Time is ticking for a property owner to fix a moldy ceiling that fell in a home on the city's Southwest side.

As we've reported, John Sales has been trying to remedy the situation at 2011 Wilhelm Street through various city agencies. Earlier this week he was met with some success.

"I've got the voucher. That's a start," he said.

In an email the Housing Authority of Baltimore City told WMAR, "We cannot allow Mr. Sales to remain living in a substandard home. He may only stay there for as long as it takes for him find and lease a new location."

A case worker is currently helping Sales look for a new place.

"Now, what's next, another nice house, a better landlord," exclaimed Sales.

2011 Wilhelm street is owned by ABC Management Baltimore. According to HABC, since March/April of this year the company manages 18 units. Those units participate in the Housing Choice Voucher program.

Until the property at 2011 Wilhelm Street is brought up to code, HABC said it has cut off rental payments to the company. ABC Management has until September 17 to fix the ceiling.

WMAR-2 News asked HABC if there were violations at other ABC properties.

"ABC currently has three open violations," said a HABC spokesperson. "As a result, HABC will conduct Quality Control inspections on all 18 units being managed by ABC Management."

In a late phone call to WMAR-2 News, a spokesperson with ABC Management - Baltimore said it will address the ceiling issue.

WMAR will be back to make sure the company follows through.​

