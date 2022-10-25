It's the great pumpkin Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md — If you're looking for some inspiration on how to carve your pumpkin this year, we know a few places you can get some BIG inspiration.

Six giant pumpkins-each weighing more than one thousand pounds- are in different parts of Downtown Annapolis and the Annapolis Art District. These pumpkins rolled into town the second week of October and are ready to be transformed into a beautiful, scary, or cool jack-o-lantern.

This Friday, local artisans and carvers will transform each of these pumpkins into something amazing. All throughout the day you can watch these pumpkins change before your eyes with a completion time of 5 pm.

Once the pumpkins are completed, people are encouraged to snap a picture with the jack-o-lanterns and use the hashtag “#GreatAnnapolisPumpkin” for a chance to win prizes from local businesses.

Your journey will begin at the Visitor Center on 26 West Street. There, you will be given directions on the route to take to see each pumpkin. You’ll go through 5 streets: Maryland Ave at Church Circle, Hopkins Plaza on Market Space, Corner of Francis and Main Streets, St Annes Church on Church Circle, and Graduate Hotel on West Street.

These jack-o-lanterns will be around for pictures through Halloween Monday. If you’re wondering what happens to a massive jack-o-lantern after Halloween, you’re not the only one. According to the Annapolis website, they will be transported to Truxtun Park for composting.