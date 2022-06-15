‘It’s not the time to make a change’: Baltimore County BOE meetings draws out support for superintendent

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Tuesday’s Baltimore County Public Schools Board of Education agenda had no item line addressing the removal or replacement of Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams.



“The only time we see or hear from Dr. Williams is through press releases or at board meetings,” said Amy Adams, president of the Baltimore County Parent Coalition. “We really missed him during the COVID shut down.”

Adams’ group "the Parent and Student Coalition" was at Tuesday’s board meeting.

As WMAR-2 News has reported the group and select county council members sent letters asking for a new superintendent, citing problems district wide.

Those issues include but were not limited to a lack of bus drivers and teachers.



Despite their disapproval, the regularly scheduled meeting brought out supporters for the superintendent.

“I think it’s not the time to make a change,” said Delegate Sheila Ruth. “I think we need to have steady school leadership and he’s shown that steady leadership.”

From state delegates to the NAACP, speakers asked the board to stay the course and keep Dr. Williams.

“Consistency at this time is key to stability. Changing the superintendent is not beneficial to students or the school system," said Dr. Danita Tolson with the NAACP.

As for allegations of a lack of communication by Dr. Williams to parents and stakeholders, he’s continues defended his record.

One piece of unfinished business remains, Dr. Williams and the BOE have not agreed to a new teachers contract. The teachers’ union, TABCO says a new contract is key to attracting and retaining staff.