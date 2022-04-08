'It's just joy': Deployed military father surprises son at Severn Elementary School

SEVERN, Md. — A third-grader at Severn Elementary School was unsuspecting.

At lunch time, he turned around to the most amazing surprise.

Staff Sgt. Elvin Crowner, who has been deployed for nearly a year, returned back home to surprise his son at school Friday morning.

Staff Sgt. Crowner has been away since last May. He has been deployed four times, twice since his son was born.

Fighting back emotions, Crowner gave his son a big hug.

Crowner said he plans to take his golfing buddy on a father-son adventure to Top Golf.

"I been trying to imagine what this would be like,” Staff Sgt. Crowner said. “Ya know, for the last couple weeks, knowing that I was coming home and trying to keep it from him, but he’s so smart. He’s always going to figure it out. But when I saw him, I mean, it’s just joy. I'm not really the type of person to cry, but I’m holding it back.”

