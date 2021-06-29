'It's hot, hot, hot.' Baltimore working to keep cool during heatwave

A heatwave is underway in the Baltimore area and the National Weather Service is predicts dangerous heat indices for our area that could last through the middle of the week.

The extreme heat has many people seeking air conditioning and means of staying cool.

100 degrees, that's what one five-year-old gauged Baltimore's temperature Tuesday.

"I like dumping ice down my shirt and going in the water," said Rico.

Nearly a dozen pre-k students from Loyola Early Learning Center gathered at Mount Vernon Children's Park to play in the splash pad.

"It's great," said teacher Melissa Walker. "It's like having a pool in your backyard. This is a way for them to come out, play, stay cool and then we go back to the classroom."

Looking for a quieter setting that won't get you wet? Try the Enoch Pratt Library, with more than 20 locations, the library system offers plenty of space to read, plus the air conditioning is a nice perk.

"We've got so much to offer," said Children's Service Coordinator Carly Reighard. "The library is whatever you make it. We have books. We have computers in case you need to work on your resume. We have a beautiful children's department with plenty of books for them to look through or to find the next great read."

Libraries aren't the only way to cool down.

"All eleven city pools are open," said Darryl Sutton with Baltimore City's Recreation and Parks Department. "People are grateful when they check in."

"It is absolutely the best absolute best," said Alissa Ganzer. "I can’t tell you how much I appreciate having this pool as a resource for myself, our neighbors, all the families and the communities around. We look forward to it every year the pool opens and we’re very sad the day the pool closes."

In addition to pools the Maryland Department of Health recommends these healthy tips to stay safe during the hot weather:

Drink plenty of fluids

Avoid alcohol, caffeine and overly-sweetened beverages

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing

Avoid direct sunlight and wear sunscreen; stay in the shade when possible

Avoid salt tablets, unless advised by a doctor to take them

Take it easy outside; schedule physical activity in the morning or evening when it's cooler and take breaks if necessary

Here is a list of cooling centers opening in the Baltimore area.

Anne Arundel County

Emergency management officials in Anne Arundel County said cooling centers will be available Monday through Wednesday.

Anne Arundel County Police Department district station lobbies and community rooms open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Northern District: 939 Hammonds Lane, Baltimore

Eastern District: 204 Pasadena Road, Pasadena

Western District: 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton

Southern District: 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater

Anne Arundel County Senior Activity Center Community Rooms



Annapolis Senior Activity Center: 119 South Villa Ave., Annapolis

Pasadena Senior Activity Center: 4103 Mountain Road, Pasadena

Pascal Senior Activity Center: 125 Dorsey Road, Glen Burnie

Anne Arundel County Public Library Community Rooms



Broadneck: 1275 Green Holly Drive, Annapolis

Brooklyn Park: 1 East 11th Ave., Baltimore

Busch Annapolis: 1410 West St., Annapolis

Crofton: 1681 Riedel Road, Crofton

Deale: 5940 Deale-Churchton Road, Deale

Discoveries: The Library at the Mall: 2550 Annapolis Mall Road, Annapolis

Eastport-Annapolis Neck: 269 Hillsmere Drive, Annapolis

Edgewater: 25 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater

Glen Burnie: 1010 Eastway, Glen Burnie

Linthicum: 400 Shipley Road, Linthicum

Maryland City at Russett: 3501 Russett Common, Laurel

Mountain Road: 4730 Mountain Road, Pasadena

Odenton: 1325 Annapolis Road, Odenton

Riviera Beach: 8485A Fort Smallwood Road, Pasadena

Severn: 2624 Annapolis Road, Severn

Severna Park: 45 West McKinsey Road, Severna Park

Annapolis

The city of Annapolis has opened the Roger "Pip" Moyer Community Recreation Center at Truxtun Park (273 Hilltop Lane) as a cooling center Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Water will be provided. Those visiting the cooling center at Pip Moyer Recreation Center will not have access to recreation activities. For more information, call the city's Office of Emergency Management at 410-216-9167.

Baltimore City

Baltimore City senior centers are open as cooling centers on Code Red extreme heat days, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oliver Center Senior Center, 1700 Gay St.

Hatton Senior Center, 2825 Fait Ave.

Harford Senior Center, 4920 Harford Road

Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center, 1601 Baker St.

Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging, 4501 Reisterstown Road

Baltimore County

Staffed by Department of Recreation and Parks employees, cooling centers will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The four Recreation and Parks facilities used as cooling centers include:

Back River Community Center, 801 Back River Neck Road, Essex

South East Regional Recreation Center (SERRC), 4021 North Point Road, Dundalk

Randallstown Community Center, 3505 Resource Drive, Randallstown

North East Regional Recreation Center (NERRC), 7501 Oakleigh Road, Parkville

Carroll County

Human Services Programs' Day Center at St. Paul's United Church of Christ at 17 Bond St. in Westminster remains open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is available as a cooling center.

Cooling centers are open during regular business hours Wednesday to Friday at select Carroll County Senior Centers.

Mount Airy Senior and Community Center, 703 Ridge Ave., Mount Airy (9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday to Friday)

North Carroll Senior and Community Center, 2328 Hanover Pike, Hampstead (9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday to Friday)

South Carroll Senior and Community Center, 5928 Mineral Hill Road, Eldersburg (9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday to Friday)

Taneytown Senior and Community Center, 220 Roberts Mill Road, Taneytown (9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday to Friday)

All branches of the Carroll County Public Library will be open as cooling centers during regular business hours on Monday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.