'It's hot, hot, hot.' Baltimore working to keep cool during heatwave

A heatwave is underway in the Baltimore area and the National Weather Service is predicts dangerous heat indices for our area that could last through the middle of the week.
The extreme heat has many people seeking air conditioning and means of staying cool.
100 degrees, that's what one five-year-old gauged Baltimore's temperature Tuesday.
"I like dumping ice down my shirt and going in the water," said Rico.
Nearly a dozen pre-k students from Loyola Early Learning Center gathered at Mount Vernon Children's Park to play in the splash pad.
"It's great," said teacher Melissa Walker. "It's like having a pool in your backyard. This is a way for them to come out, play, stay cool and then we go back to the classroom."
Looking for a quieter setting that won't get you wet? Try the Enoch Pratt Library, with more than 20 locations, the library system offers plenty of space to read, plus the air conditioning is a nice perk.
"We've got so much to offer," said Children's Service Coordinator Carly Reighard. "The library is whatever you make it. We have books. We have computers in case you need to work on your resume. We have a beautiful children's department with plenty of books for them to look through or to find the next great read."
Libraries aren't the only way to cool down.
"All eleven city pools are open," said Darryl Sutton with Baltimore City's Recreation and Parks Department. "People are grateful when they check in."
"It is absolutely the best absolute best," said Alissa Ganzer. "I can’t tell you how much I appreciate having this pool as a resource for myself, our neighbors, all the families and the communities around. We look forward to it every year the pool opens and we’re very sad the day the pool closes."
In addition to pools the Maryland Department of Health recommends these healthy tips to stay safe during the hot weather:
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Avoid alcohol, caffeine and overly-sweetened beverages
- Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing
- Avoid direct sunlight and wear sunscreen; stay in the shade when possible
- Avoid salt tablets, unless advised by a doctor to take them
- Take it easy outside; schedule physical activity in the morning or evening when it's cooler and take breaks if necessary
Here is a list of cooling centers opening in the Baltimore area.
Anne Arundel County
Emergency management officials in Anne Arundel County said cooling centers will be available Monday through Wednesday.
Anne Arundel County Police Department district station lobbies and community rooms open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Northern District: 939 Hammonds Lane, Baltimore
- Eastern District: 204 Pasadena Road, Pasadena
- Western District: 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton
- Southern District: 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater
Anne Arundel County Senior Activity Center Community Rooms
- Annapolis Senior Activity Center: 119 South Villa Ave., Annapolis
- Pasadena Senior Activity Center: 4103 Mountain Road, Pasadena
- Pascal Senior Activity Center: 125 Dorsey Road, Glen Burnie
Anne Arundel County Public Library Community Rooms
- Broadneck: 1275 Green Holly Drive, Annapolis
- Brooklyn Park: 1 East 11th Ave., Baltimore
- Busch Annapolis: 1410 West St., Annapolis
- Crofton: 1681 Riedel Road, Crofton
- Deale: 5940 Deale-Churchton Road, Deale
- Discoveries: The Library at the Mall: 2550 Annapolis Mall Road, Annapolis
- Eastport-Annapolis Neck: 269 Hillsmere Drive, Annapolis
- Edgewater: 25 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater
- Glen Burnie: 1010 Eastway, Glen Burnie
- Linthicum: 400 Shipley Road, Linthicum
- Maryland City at Russett: 3501 Russett Common, Laurel
- Mountain Road: 4730 Mountain Road, Pasadena
- Odenton: 1325 Annapolis Road, Odenton
- Riviera Beach: 8485A Fort Smallwood Road, Pasadena
- Severn: 2624 Annapolis Road, Severn
- Severna Park: 45 West McKinsey Road, Severna Park
Annapolis
The city of Annapolis has opened the Roger "Pip" Moyer Community Recreation Center at Truxtun Park (273 Hilltop Lane) as a cooling center Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Water will be provided. Those visiting the cooling center at Pip Moyer Recreation Center will not have access to recreation activities. For more information, call the city's Office of Emergency Management at 410-216-9167.
Baltimore City
Baltimore City senior centers are open as cooling centers on Code Red extreme heat days, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Oliver Center Senior Center, 1700 Gay St.
- Hatton Senior Center, 2825 Fait Ave.
- Harford Senior Center, 4920 Harford Road
- Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center, 1601 Baker St.
- Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging, 4501 Reisterstown Road
Baltimore County
Staffed by Department of Recreation and Parks employees, cooling centers will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The four Recreation and Parks facilities used as cooling centers include:
- Back River Community Center, 801 Back River Neck Road, Essex
- South East Regional Recreation Center (SERRC), 4021 North Point Road, Dundalk
- Randallstown Community Center, 3505 Resource Drive, Randallstown
- North East Regional Recreation Center (NERRC), 7501 Oakleigh Road, Parkville
Carroll County
Human Services Programs' Day Center at St. Paul's United Church of Christ at 17 Bond St. in Westminster remains open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is available as a cooling center.
Cooling centers are open during regular business hours Wednesday to Friday at select Carroll County Senior Centers.
- Mount Airy Senior and Community Center, 703 Ridge Ave., Mount Airy (9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday to Friday)
- North Carroll Senior and Community Center, 2328 Hanover Pike, Hampstead (9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday to Friday)
- South Carroll Senior and Community Center, 5928 Mineral Hill Road, Eldersburg (9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday to Friday)
- Taneytown Senior and Community Center, 220 Roberts Mill Road, Taneytown (9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday to Friday)
All branches of the Carroll County Public Library will be open as cooling centers during regular business hours on Monday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Eldersburg Branch, 6400 Hemlock Drive, Eldersburg
- Finksburg Branch, 2265 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg
- Airy Branch, 705 Ridge Ave., Mount Airy
- North Carroll Branch, 2255 Hanover Pike, Hampstead
- Taneytown Branch, 10 Grand Drive, Taneytown
- Westminster Branch, 50 East Main St., Westminster (opening at noon on Tuesday)