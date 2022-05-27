‘It’s a safety issue': Residents on Millers Island want main water line fixed

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Residents in Baltimore County's Millers Island say their lives and homes are in danger because of an outdated water main line.

“I’d say in the past year we’ve had breaks at 1st Street, 2nd Street and several major breaks at 4th and 5th Street,” said Frank Neighoff, President of Millers Island Residents Association.

Neighoff, and about two dozen people. met Thursday at The New White Swan to discuss a decade’s old problem that’s been impacting people’s lives.

“We need something done about the water line,” said Neighoff.

People living on the peninsula say they want Baltimore County to step in and make the appropriate fixes to the water main line, no more patch jobs.

“Is there pressure in that fire line to put out the fire at our houses?” asked Mark Leydecker.

Residents say this past weekend fire hydrants failed a pressure test.

"It's a real safety issue."@WMAR2News is on Millers Island talking about water main issues.



Residents say fire hydrants recently failed a pressure test. pic.twitter.com/ZxeSsIYlbg — Dave Detling (@WMARDave) May 27, 2022

Sadly, it’s something they say they’re used to but shouldn’t have to live with.

“There’s no fire hydrants that are working correctly down here,” said Leydecker. “If there was a fire, like said today, we would not be protected.”

More background/context to Millers Island water main break issue below.



Frank Neighoff is president of the Millers Island Residents Association.@WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/jGtYqXfJwu — Dave Detling (@WMARDave) May 27, 2022

One person who’s lived through that fear is George Kondylas.



He watched his business burn down two years ago as firefighters struggled to find enough water. He believes had there been adequate water flow it wouldn’t have happened.

“We need water,” said Kondylas. “We’re surrounded by water and don’t have any water. It’s just my place burn down because the hydrants were dry. A lot of people, new people moved down here, have big, beautiful homes that are close to the water, we don’t have no water when you need it. It’s just scary."

Baltimore County is aware of the situation.

A meeting is scheduled between Department of Public Works and residents with Millers Island to discuss the water main line next Tuesday. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the North Point-Edgemere Volunteer Fire Department.

