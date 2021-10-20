'It takes a village to combat some of these problems.' Washington Hill residents want neighborhood cleaned up

BALTIMORE — An East Baltimore neighborhood is hoping to catch the attention of city leaders to bring about change in the 1600 block of E. Baltimore Street.

"We see an open drug market, increased trash and homeless encampments," said Washington Hill Community Association President, Maggie Fitzsimmons.

According to the group, members have organized zoom meetings with residents and city agencies to address their concerns.

Off camera one homeowner said it's like no one is listening.

"It's almost like we've been forgotten," said the homeowner. "They're focusing on the new housing developments but what about us. Everything being pushed out way."

Part of the underlying issue, neighbors say are the homeless encampments. There are two in the immediate area, one on Recs and Parks' property and the other on private property underneath a trailer at a monument business.

"We try to keep things clean," said Cindy.

Cindy stays in the area. She didn't mince words when asked about the drug problem and needles found on the floor.

"A couple of weeks ago I found a lot of needles on the steps on the steps with no caps," she said. "There's no respect for the neighborhood. The cops got called last night because somebody was arguing and being loud."

The problems according to neighbors has been a battle for the past year. Cindy said she sees both sides.

"Yes, you’re an addict. I get that but have respect for the community and the neighbors," she said.

Neighbors tell WMAR-2 News they wouldn't mind seeing more DPW crews come out and clean the park along with more city agencies with boots on the ground. As for the monument business, they feel grounds upkeep and a fence would deter illegal camping.

"You know how the saying goes," said Fitzsimmon. "It takes a village to raise a child. Well, you know what, it takes a village to combat some of these problems."