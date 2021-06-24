'It looks like they've done this before' Surveillance video shows appliances being taken from Butchers Hill home

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police are investigating a home burglary where $4,000 worth of appliances were taken from a home in Butchers Hill.

According to the police report, the individuals believed to be responsible used ladder to access a window of a home in the 200 block of S. Chester Street. The home was reportedly under construction.

The tail end of the crime was caught on camera. Unfortunately, the suspects' actions on June 6th didn't arouse suspicion.

"They were very nonchalant about it," said homeowner Gina Kozera. "They knew what they were doing. It looks like they've done this before. I checked with my contractor. He said it was there."

Home surveillance video from neighbors shows one man securing a Whirlpool refrigerator and gas stove onto the back of a white utility truck. In the video a woman is seen walking by.

Neighbors say the utility truck is distinct.

It's described as having black, red, and yellow marking/striping along doors.

Another image obtained by WMAR-2 News shows two men hauling an appliance down the front steps.

"It was brazen and bold," said Kozera. "The hope is that we catch these guys and put them away so they don't cause damage to other property owners in the neighborhood or any parts of the city."

If you have information about the crime or recognize the vehicle you're asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.