'It is such a local tradition': South County Cafe continues their Thanksgiving community event

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — Pull in for your pie.

“You came in for the coffee and I’m leaving with a pie,” one person said.

Welcome to South County Cafe in downtown Deale, where guys were chased out of the kitchen on thanksgiving so they jumped in their four wheelers.

“it is such a local tradition,” another person said.

People come down to the cafe for hot pies and hot rods.

“just getting everybody together, bringing their cars, picking up pies,” another person said.

South county cafe took over an old house where they found an ironing board in what use to be the living room.

Now all you’ll find are wrinkled pies and thats a good deal for Deale.

The restaurant had to shut its dining room down to make room and the kitchen couldn’t handle all the orders, so volunteers at St. James Church began baking. Then the next day comes.

"On Thursday I'm bringing my 68 Camaro 427 RSS,” another person said.

The line starts forming at 4:30 in the morning.

"I see this line out the door and I got to get a pie,” said another person.

"They have the best pies in the world,” another person said.