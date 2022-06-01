‘It could’ve been prevented': Vacant city-owned building in Harlem Park collapses

BALTIMORE — An emergency demolition was ordered by the city following the collapse of a vacant city-owned building Tuesday.

According to neighbors the collapse of 1522 W. Lanvale Street happened Saturday around 11 a.m.

Video from Saturday taken by Charleston Walter shows dust a debris shortly after the collapse.

“This is what we’re dealing with,” Walter said.

No one was hurt in the collapse, but a community garden was destroyed.

On Tuesday, demolition crews were out tearing down three vacant homes including 1522.

“I’ve heard stories of this happening, but this is my first one,” Walter said. “I’m really shaken up when it comes to this building falling down.”

"If we can see the problem I'm pretty sure the city can see this problem. They have the power to get something done."



Neighbors question why the vacant city-owned property on Lanvale Street wasn't properly stabilized.



Charleston lives four doors down in a rehabbed home with his brother Anthony Francis.

“We thought it was an earthquake,” Francis said. “That, or maybe an 18-wheeler turned over.

The brothers, along with community members in Harlem Park, told WMAR-2 News they’ve warned the city about the structure’s stability in the past, but nothing was done.

“If we can see the problem, I’m pretty sure the city can see this problem and they have the power to get something done,” Walter said.

“It could’ve been prevented if issues would’ve been taken to stabilize the building,” said Robert Allen Jr., a community activist.

"These communities are left to rot."



Anthony & his brother live in a rehabbed home on W. Lanvale Street in Harlem Park. They're surrounded by vacant buildings.



“We stood in this same exact spot with city officials telling them the building needed to be stabilized,” Francis said. “They said it didn’t need to be.”

City records show Baltimore bought the property back in 2008 for $7 and according to the Department of Housing and Community Development it has been open for bids.

“I tell you, I’ve been trying to see who we can talk to to get that building or do something or even just short of the side of the building up,” Walter said.

MORE INFO:



-1522 W Lanvale was served a vacant notice on 7/3/2008



-Sold to City in Jan. of 2008 from Housing Authority of Baltimore for $7



-Housing Authority bought it in July of 1971



To beautify what was left of their block, the brothers, along with community members, turned two open lots into gardens of green space, including an area right next to what is now a pile of debris.



“It started with one or two rocks falling,” said Walter. “A brick falling here and we’re clearing it out. The day before we were sitting there looking at it and said, ‘what if this building falls?’ And wouldn’t you know, less than 24 later, destruction.”

There are 3 occupied homes & a corner store in the 1500 block of W. Lanvale St. where a vacant city-owned building collapsed Saturday.



Despite blight, Harlem Park has beautified the area.



WMAR-2 News reached out to the Department of Housing and Community Development regarding the city-owned property and collapse.

We have not yet heard back.

