'Islamic Relief U-S-A' host food giveaway in observance of Ramadan

Islamic Relief Provides Food During Ramadan
Posted at 8:03 PM, Apr 18, 2021
BALTIMORE — In observance of Ramadan, 'Islamic Relief U-S-A' hosted a food giveaway.
Ramadan is the month of fasting in the Islamic faith.

Volunteers delivered more than 160 boxes of food...Helping 840 people.

The organization noted food insecurity has increased during the pandemic, with as many as 26 million Americans reporting a shortage of food each week.

"Baltimore has a culture that doesn't always involve a lot of caring. A lot of times what happens to our people in Baltimore as a result of maybe not feeling that caring that we should feel for one another. So opportunities like this give us the opportunity to get out there and show somebody that may not get it that somebody cares about you."

Ramadan ends may 12

