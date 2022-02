EDGEWOOD, Md. — An investigation is underway after someone in Edgewood purposely lit a parked car on fire.

It happened around 5:12am Friday in the 500 block of Crownwood Court.

Witnesses told investigators that someone wearing a mask walked up and threw a lit object at the car causing it to burn.

The suspect was seen wearing a dark puffy style coat or sweatshirt, with shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-386-3050.