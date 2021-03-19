Menu

Investigation underway after Friday fire at the Carroll County Farm Museum

Posted at 9:49 AM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 17:43:24-04

WESTMINSTER, Md. — A large fire broke out Friday morning at the Carroll County Farm Museum in Westminster.

Crews from multiple fire agencies throughout the area were called just before 5 am, when staff at nearby Carroll Hospital noticed flames.

Right now no injuries have been reported. Officials say a storage building was what caught fire.

Deputies with the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office have been on scene several hours investigating the cause.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

