Investigation underway after Friday fire at the Carroll County Farm Museum

WESTMINSTER, Md. — A large fire broke out Friday morning at the Carroll County Farm Museum in Westminster.

Crews from multiple fire agencies throughout the area were called just before 5 am, when staff at nearby Carroll Hospital noticed flames.

Right now no injuries have been reported. Officials say a storage building was what caught fire.

Deputies with the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office have been on scene several hours investigating the cause.

Pictures from the scene. pic.twitter.com/aA1BmrjW3g — Sykesville Fire Dept (@SykesvilleFD) March 19, 2021

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

