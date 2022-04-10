Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Intersection shooting in Northwest Baltimore leaves one man dead

Homicide on Northern Parkway and Narcissus Avenue
Manny Locke
BPD N.Western on scene of shooting individual transported Allegedly shot in car W.Northern Pkwy Narcissus Av
Homicide on Northern Parkway and Narcissus Avenue
Posted at 2:45 PM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 14:45:45-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City detectives are investigating a homicide that happened Sunday at the intersection of Northern Parkway and Narcissus Avenue.

Around 1:30 p.m., police responded to the area where they located a 39-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel shortly after.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (410) 396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tipline at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019