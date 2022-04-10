Intersection shooting in Northwest Baltimore leaves one man dead

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City detectives are investigating a homicide that happened Sunday at the intersection of Northern Parkway and Narcissus Avenue.

Around 1:30 p.m., police responded to the area where they located a 39-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel shortly after.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (410) 396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tipline at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.