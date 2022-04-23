Intersection crash leaves one man dead Saturday morning

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police are investigating a deadly crash at the intersection of Park Heights Avenue and W. Northern Parkway early Saturday morning.

Around 2:23 a.m., officers responded to the area where they found a rear end collision between two vehicles at the intersection’s stoplight.

The driver striking vehicle suffered life-threatening-injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly after arriving.

C.R.A.S.H. Team investigators were summoned to the scene and assumed control over the investigation. Investigators are awaiting identification the man to inform the next-of-kin.

Anyone with additional information about this crash is asked to contact investigators at 410-396-2606 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.