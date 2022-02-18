Interim Chief Medical Examiner announced following resignation of Dr. Victor Weedn

BALTIMORE — Maryland's chief medical examiner has resigned, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and Dr. Pamela E. Southall will serve as Maryland’s new interim Chief Medical Examiner.

Dr. Southall will replace Dr. Victor Weedn, effective immediately.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is responsible for determining the cause and manner of death if a person is not under the care of a physician, or if the death is unexpected or occurs under suspicious or unusual circumstances.

This resignation comes as the office is experiencing an unprecedented backlog of autopsies.

