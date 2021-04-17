Interfaith BLM Protest planned in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — As the world awaits a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial marches and protests are underway.

Here in Baltimore there is an Interfaith Black Lives Matter Protest planned for Saturday.

“We brought 35 people from our Parrish together. The people across the street, which is a Presbyterian Church said the next time you do this remind us and we’ll join you,” co-founder Ryan Sattler said. "The next time we held it we had 70 people and it just had continued to increase.”

They now have 36 congregations synagogues and justice organizations involved.

On Saturday as we await a decision in the Chauvin trial, they will hold a rally at the corner of North Avenue and 22nd Street.

“This is something I don’t have a choice about, I have to do,” said Toni Moore-Duggan. “I’m a grandma, I’m a mom and at first I was kind of upset to see my grand-kids standing out with a plaque saying Black Lives Matter beside a picture of Dr. King fighting for the same rights. But than it came to me that they have that level of morality and care that they are also wanting to stand up.”

The group started as the Racial Justice Circle and has evolved into the organization they are today.

They say it’s important to have allies of all races come together.

“A reporter is asking them questions and this one person said I’m here because I’m white and I’m responsible for the racism and I’m responsible for undoing racism,” said Joan Sattler. “I think that it is important for us to be working together.”

At the end of the rally the group We Our Us will give a speech.

“Pastor Barnes is going to speak to our group tomorrow,” Ryan Sattler said. “One of the things we are committed to is to use our Black Lives Matter Interfaith Coalition as a platform for education bringing people together and showcasing the good things that can happen when people come together and have honest conversations.”

The rally starts at 11 and is scheduled to go to 12:30.