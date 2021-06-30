Inside the court room: Day two of the Capital Gazette shooting trial

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Day two of the trial for the Capital Gazette shooter started with body worn camera footage from one of the first responding officers, who ultimately apprehended the gunman.

The video shows officers searching for victims and survivors. Officers can be heard leading survivors out of the office saying "Don't look down. Look at me."

One survivor tells police what happened. “He shot through that door,” he said, unknowingly walking by the suspect who is hiding under a desk.

Moments later, Anne Arundel County police officer Wesley Callow discovers the gunman hiding out under the desk.

The shooter is heard saying "I surrender." He's handcuffed and interviewed, while sitting calmly as police search the rest of the office for anymore suspects or casualties.

Prosecutors questioned Callow about the suspect's state when he was found.

Callow said the gunman did everything he was asked.

State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess: "He was calm, wasn't he?"

Callow: "Very.”

Defense then called on Detective Williams, with the Anne Arundel County Police Department digital forensics lab. He went over his examination of a computer from the Capital Gazette office that was used for Twitter just after the shooting.

Then, Anne Arundel County PD crime scene technician Katie Ladue was called to the stand. She conducted two search warrants, one on his rental car and one on his apartment hours after the shooting.

Once SWAT cleared the apartment, they went in, photographing and collecting evidence. Ladue found a district court petition for expungement of records paperwork from 2011.

She also found 2 books: The Last Duel (in a trial by combat, a knight defends his wife's honor against the squire she accuses of rape) & Reputation and Defamation (which suggests different criteria for when courts determine whether an attack on reputation was defamation).

She also found a damaged hard drive, shotgun stock, firearm accessories and cleaning supplies, goggles and ear protection packaging, empty ammo boxes, rubber grenade caps and 12 gauge dummy rounds in a trash can, as well as live ammo and a live smoke grenade in his dresser.

They also recovered the packaging of flame thrower shotgun shells, which showers the target in a wall of flame, and three door stops.

This story will be updated throughout day two of the trial.

