Inside his mind: Psychiatrist explains diagnosis of Capital Gazette mass shooter

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As the basis for the documentary ‘Crazy, Not Insane,’ Dr. Dorothy Lewis is known for studying violent people, including Ted Bundy and now Capital Gazette mass shooter Jarrod Ramos.

She testified again Thursday on day seven of his trial where a jury will decide if he, because of mental illness, was not able to appreciate the criminality of his actions and/or conform his conduct to the requirements of the law the time of the murders and thus not criminally responsible.

Lewis shared that after her 15 hours of interviewing the defendant, she drew some conclusions, diagnosing him with OCD, delusional disorder and autism spectrum disorder, though she said he does not think that he has a psychiatric disorder.

She recalled asking the defendant why he decided to kill innocent people not related to his lawsuits during one of their interviews.

“Justification is irrelevant,” Ramos told her. “The rule of law had broken down. I was in an anarchist society.”

She said he felt that because his cause had been rejected by court after court after court, there were no rules anymore.

“He felt everyone was conspiring to ruin him,” said Lewis.

The shooting came seven years after the Capital Gazette published an article about his harassment guilty plea. Lewis said Ramos thought specific words in that article, including ‘rambling,’ implied that he was crazy and it would make him be ridiculed by the world.

“In essence, what he told me he believed was this had damaged his reputation so badly that he could no longer leave his house, that people were whispering behind his back. It was as if the world had become aware of him,” recalled Lewis.

She recalled that he killed the Capital Gazette staffers as a way to right a perceived wrong.

Defense: Is Mr. Ramos remorseful?

Lewis: I don’t think so… He sees them almost as pieces of a puzzle that can be solved if you put things right. He does not conceptualize them as warm, caring individuals with attachments to family and friends.

Defense: Does Mr. Ramos think what he did was criminally wrong?

Lewis: He knows that what he did was against the law.

He had an overwhelming obsession to correct the wrong he believed was done to him.

However, Lewis told the jury she believes he is not criminally responsible because he cannot and does not appreciate the magnitude of what he did and the impact and he lacked substantial capacity to conform his behaviors to the requirements of the law because he was impelled by psychotic thoughts and impulses and because he was paranoid and he was unable to control his behavior.

“He knew he did something that would result in a punishment, but he doesn’t understand what it caused,” said Lewis. “He doesn’t understand the heartbreak and tragedy of what he has does. He cannot appreciate the enormity of the crime he has committed.”

The State’s Attorney rejected her opinion to the judge, saying it’s not in line with the legal standard of criminal responsibility. Anne Colt Leitess said not understanding the tragedy does not mean he doesn’t understand the criminality.