Inmate dies after catching COVID-19 at Harford County Detention Center

BEL AIR, Md. — A Harford County inmate died overnight Friday while hospitalized with COVID-19.

Officials say 44-year-old Tina Marie Billings, of Whiteford, caught the virus while being held pre-trial at the Harford County Detention Center.

Billings was admitted to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center Wednesday night.

The Medical Examiner's office did not come out to recover Billings’ body, as her death is believed to be the result of natural causes related to COVID pneumonia and MRSA.

Two other female inmates also tested positive for COVID at the same time Billings was diagnosed. We're told both are currently experiencing minor symptoms which are being treated at the detention center.

Billings had been in custody there since August 5. She was being held without bail on charges of burglary, forgery, malicious destruction of property, credit card fraud, and theft. Her trial was scheduled for February.