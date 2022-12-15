Inmate at AACO Detention Center escapes, gets captured 20 minutes later

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — Deputies for the Anne Arundel County Police Department were alerted to an escape of an inmate from the Detention Center on Jennifer Road in Annapolis on Wednesday.

The alert came at 2:20 p.m.

Deputies were advised the inmate fled the center and was last seen running towards the Anne Arundel County Medical Center.

The medical center was placed on lockdown while deputies, Anne Arundel County Police, Detention Officers and hospital security responded and began to immediately search for the inmate.

At 2:39 p.m., a deputy observed a subject hiding underneath a blanket inside a vehicle inside a parking garage. The car was occupied and the owner was unaware of the subject hiding in the backseat.

The driver was safely removed from the car and after a brief standoff, the subject, later identified as the escaped inmate, exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

The inmate suffered minor injuries during the escape.

According to police, the inmate worked his way through multpile layers of razor wire while in the yard area of the Detention facility. The inmate the jumped off the building and proceeded across Jennifer Road towards the hospital.

The inmate was currently awaiting trial for Kidnapping, First Degree Assault, Theft and Violation of Probation for CDS Possession. He was being held on a no bond status at the time of the escape.

The identity of the inmate has not been released.

All inquiries regarding the escaped inmates jail commitment and matters related to the escape should call 410-222-7084.