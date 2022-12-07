Injuries reported after MTA bus overturned Wednesday in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE — An MTA bus crashed and overturned in South Baltimore Wednesday morning.

That's according to the local Baltimore Firefighters Union, who reported the collision near the railroad tracks at S. Hanover and W. McComas Streets.

In pictures tweeted out by the union, the bus appears to have fallen down an embankment.

⚠️CRASH W/ HAZMAT⚠️

W McComas St & S Hanover St 21230#SpringGardenIndustrialArea@CouncilmanETC#BMORESBravest on scene with a bus that has overturned, went down an embankment, & landed near railroad tracks. Hydraulic fluid leaking. #BCFDSOC Hazmat called. #BCFDEMS treating 2. pic.twitter.com/F0dPZR8T2Y — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) December 7, 2022

Two people are reportedly being treated for injuries. There is no word yet on their condition.

Meanwhile a Hazmat crew has also been dispatched for fluids leaking from the bus.

It's unclear at this time what caused the crash.