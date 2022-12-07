Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Injuries reported after MTA bus overturned Wednesday in South Baltimore

MTA Bus crash
Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local Via Twitter
MTA Bus crash
Posted at 9:52 AM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 09:52:04-05

BALTIMORE — An MTA bus crashed and overturned in South Baltimore Wednesday morning.

That's according to the local Baltimore Firefighters Union, who reported the collision near the railroad tracks at S. Hanover and W. McComas Streets.

In pictures tweeted out by the union, the bus appears to have fallen down an embankment.

Two people are reportedly being treated for injuries. There is no word yet on their condition.

Meanwhile a Hazmat crew has also been dispatched for fluids leaking from the bus.

It's unclear at this time what caused the crash.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices