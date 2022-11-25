Inflation causes change of plans for Thanksgiving on Kent Island

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY — Food prices are way up and that is making people think it may be cheaper to go out for thanksgiving. That certainly has been a trend and at Fishermen's Inn restaurant on Kent Island, they know it will be a busy day.

Hailee Zell has worked at Fisherman's Inn for 7 years. This Thanksgiving was robust for the restaurant.

Having an increase in dinners is not a problem for Fishermans Inn, they have been serving Thanksgiving meals for more than 60 years.

"There will be a line at 11:00 for people to come in and then we stay busy until 7 o'clock when we do our last seating," Zell said.

Reggie Ramos and his family is visiting their daughter for thanksgiving.

"My daughter was going to cook but I said no, no don't cook because it's your birthday but then I looked at the price of turkeys and stuff and I think that's a huge consideration as as well," Ramos said.

Bill Lynch is the chef here and they get a break on food prices because the order in bulk and HIS cost are up 20% or more.

We're just coming out of a pandemic and inflation is hitting everyone in the pocketbook. Money is always a concern but there's other advantages to coming to a restaurant.

"They don't have to clean, they don't have to cook, they can kind of come out relax and have a couple of wine, get their turkey and still have a hoe cooked thanksgiving meal," Zell said.

"It is much more easy on us and it's stress free to say the least so," Holly Ramos said.

Many restaurants are still struggling and going out to dinner on Thanksgiving may help you, but it helps those who own and work at our favorite eatery as well.

"It's a great opportunity to support local businesses because you know as we know with the food prices the way they are and the whole economy being effected, I think it's a good way to have convince and help others in the process," said Holly Ramos.