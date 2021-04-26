Infection rate for COVID-19 remains high in Harford County

ABERDEEN, Md. — The battle lines have been drawn between those getting the shot.

“My personal belief is that everyone should be convinced to get one,” Beatrice Boyd of Abingdon told us.

And those who think otherwise.

“If you choose to get one, get one. If you don’t, then that’s your choice,” said George Mann of Bel Air, “The government doesn’t have the right to make me get a shot.”

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman knows as the vaccine becomes more plentiful, the challenge will be convincing naysayers to say ‘yes’.

“I’ve always said there’s a lot of science out there. There’s also a lot of science fiction out there on the internet,” said Glassman.

But the county executive says those who would write off the higher positivity rate in Harford County to a conservative backlash would be wrong.

He points out that the county’s vaccination rate is about the state average, so the higher positivity rate has little to do with the debate over getting the shots.

“I don’t think the health department has any positive data that there are variants out there,” said Glassman, “What we have seen is a younger cohort from 19 to 50. In that age range, we’ve seen more positivity in the COVID cases.”

With a mass vaccination site at Ripken Stadium now bringing more shots closer to home, the hope is that people will continue to seek them out and the numbers will continue to fall off.

“You know you’re not only getting one for yourself, but you’re getting it for the protection of others,” added Boyd.

The clinic at the stadium is scheduled to be open from eight in the morning until three in the afternoon, Tuesday through Saturday.