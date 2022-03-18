Independent transportation is being provided to deserving families thanks to the Hogan Administration

ANNAPOLIS — Six deserving Maryland families in need in the Baltimore area will be receiving six previously state-owned vehicles as announced today by Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford.

Maryland retires hundreds of service and fleet vehicles each year, with many of them being sent off to auction. In 2021, Gov. Larry Hogan directed the Department of General Services (DSG), to retire these vehicles into an organization called Vehicles for Change. The organization focuses on providing reliable transportation to Maryland and Virginia working families.

Families can receive these vehicles at a cheaper rate, often less than $1,000. The six vehicles these families will be receiving today comes from various state agencies.

Since 1999, the organization has awarded over 7,500 cars and has changed the lives of over 24,000 individuals.