Independent investigations division investigate an officer involved shooting

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in Anne Arundel County early Saturday morning.

Before 2:30 a.m. on September 17, Officers responded to a a residence in the 4100 block of Sands Road with reports of a domestic violence incident.

While officers were en route, a 911 caller said the man involved in the incident had left the house and fired several shots outside.

As officers were arriving on the scene down the driveway, several gunshots were fired, some of those shots struck an unoccupied police vehicle.

Many minutes later, the suspect had emerged from the woods nearby, still armed with a weapon.

Officers commanded the man to drop the gun, but he did not comply.

The man raised the gun in the direction of officers, and several officers fired at him, striking him multiple times.

Officers and paramedics provided medical aid, but the man was declared dead on scene.

No officers were injured during the incident and the woman involved int he domestic violence incident was taken to the hospital and later released.

The investigation is still ongoing, more information will be released when available.